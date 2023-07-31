Search

Supermoon to illuminate skies on August 1

Web Desk 10:49 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

August brings not one, but two full moons, both of which are supermoons, making it a celestial feast for skywatchers. 

Tuesday, August 1, will see the first of these brilliant lunar displays, known as the sturgeon moon, following a weekend of meteor showers. 

For those who look up at the night sky, the supermoon phenomenon makes it significantly bigger and brighter than a usual full moon.

In the past, Native Americans, colonial Americans and Europeans watched full moons and gave them particular names. This is how the name "sturgeon moon" came to be.

A supermoon happens when the moon's orbit puts it closer to Earth than normal, providing sky watchers with an amazing cosmic display. 

The August 1st sturgeon moon will peak around 2:32 p.m. ET, but as it rises over the southeast horizon after sunset, it will still seem full and bright. 

Its splendour is enhanced by the supermoon title, which makes it look bigger and brighter than a typical full moon.

There will be a total of four supermoons in 2023, making it a notable year for them. The full moon on August 30th will be notable because it will be a blue moon, which denotes the second full moon of the month. 

