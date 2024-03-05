Saboor Aly has birthday blast with her husband Ali Ansari in Dubai; See Pics and Videos

Lollywood couple Saboor Aly and husband Ali Ansari are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to celebrate birthday of the Actor-In-Law star.

Saboor shared heartwarming clicks and snaps from her celebrations on Instagram. She was celebrating her day by donning an off-shoulder dress while Ali dressed up to the nines for the day.

Ali and Saboor, known for sharing lovely moments from their daily lives, was all smiles in the pictures. The birthday girl was also spotted cutting cake with other guests cheering her.

Meanwhile, fans and friends showered Saboor with love and prayers on her birthday as she took to the photo-sharing app to post the birthday greetings.