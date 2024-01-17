Search

Indian film ‘Fighter’ ignites anti-Pakistan sentiments, irks netizens

Noor Fatima
01:20 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Indian film ‘Fighter’ ignites anti-Pakistan sentiments, irks netizens

The recently released trailer for Indian film "Fighter" has once again shown Bollywood's deep rooted obsession with anti-Pakistan narratives. The star-studded cast of Fighter and its amazing cinematography have gained nothing but criticism for its ridiculous statements about India being the "owner" of Kashmir and hints at the idea of "Indian Occupied Pakistan" lest a full-force retaliation occurs.

From social media users to makeup artist Natasha Ali Lakhani, many people have expressed their discontent and poked fun at B-Town's ability to twist the truth and present a picture that fits their agenda. 

Fighter boats an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram to express their concerns, Lakhani shared a bunch of images, including a picture with Roshan. She penned down a lengthy note on how local population is the polar opposite of what is depicted in films, and also highlighted the fact that Bollywood wants to make money off of Kashmir.

“This is a picture is from my last trip to India , in better times when we went there for the premiere of my Sonya Baji’s movie Taj Mahal. The director was Sanjay Khan & we were invited to the wedding festivities of Zayed Khan whilst there. Hrithik was such a superstar at this time but upon seeing him with his family / friends he was so down to earth and humble & I remember how sweet he was with his pregnant wife at the time,” Lakhani began.

Recalling her experience, Lakhani wrote, “Whilst in India everyone from superstars to shopkeepers to our driver Krishna..every single person we met was so welcoming & sweet. No politics or hate just warmth and a whole lot of love. Over the years the Indian friends I’ve made have always exuded the same warmth , acceptance & love. Hence when I see trailers like this one I really feel something must be said about not promoting hateful agenda / content on platforms as huge as the Bollywood film industry.”

She then asked, “Why can’t patriotic movies be made about bringing our countries together ? Why not make storylines about Indian patriotism without putting down Pakistan? Why not show the friendship that so many citizens from both counties share with one another ? With what we see happening in the world right now does it make sense to speak of occupying any country ? Why can’t we create feel good stories of connection and not these biased , violent and dangerous storylines not based in fact ? That hurt sentiments of many Pakistanis that shower the Bollywood film industry with love ? Cinema & art during times such as this should bring the world together not tear it apart. Triggering & Unnecessary. We must do better.”

Many others on platform X pointed out the trailer glorifying flaws. "Indian propaganda machine is something else because this isn’t some obscure event from the 50s. It happened four years ago and resulted in one Indian jet shot down by Pakistan and one Indian helicopter shot down by India itself. What is the point of this movie?" asked one X user. 

Another wrote, "Pakistan occupied Kashmir, don’t make me laugh. Bollywood has made a mockery of the devastation in Indian-occupied Kashmir." 

Another stated, "This is so bad even for a propaganda film. They've made a Twitter Bhakt write the dialogues." 

