Rakul Preet wows internet with dance on Pakistani Viral song 'Sadqay'

Pakistani song 'Sadqay' was absolutely bang as it made it to Spotify's Global Viral 50 list and made Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh's shaking leg on the beats.
Dance reels on 'Sadqay' was all over the internet and now the latest to jump on bandwagon is Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet
Reels featuring this song have been made in large numbers not only in India but also in various parts of the world. Now, Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh's dance moves have made the song even more viral.
The Yaariyan star's moves was sensational not only in India but also in Pakistan, and in other countries.
Meanwhile, singers of the viral song also praised Rakul’s rendition in the comments section.
Several Bollywood stars including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerji and others also shared reels to this song.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
