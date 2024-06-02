Search

Rakul Preet wows internet with dance on Pakistani Viral song 'Sadqay'

Rakul Preet wows internet with dance on Pakistani Viral song 'Sadqay'
Pakistani song 'Sadqay' was absolutely bang as it made it to Spotify's Global Viral 50 list and made Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh's shaking leg on the beats. 

Dance reels on 'Sadqay' was all over the internet and now the latest to jump on bandwagon is Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet  

Reels featuring this song have been made in large numbers not only in India but also in various parts of the world. Now, Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh's dance moves have made the song even more viral.

The Yaariyan star's moves was sensational not only in India but also in Pakistan, and in other countries.

Meanwhile, singers of the viral song also praised Rakul’s rendition in the comments section.

Several Bollywood stars including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerji and others also shared reels to this song.

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

