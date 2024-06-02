Hidden cameras found in Lahore girls hostel's washrooms; students, parents shocked

LAHORE – Hidden camera being found in girls’ hostel washroom in Lahore hostel surfaced, leaving students, and parents shocked.
Reports in local media claimed that spy cameras have been found in private women's hostel in Lahore's Johar Town as group of members were involved in secretly filming residents in the washroom, raising serious concerns about the safety of women in private accommodations.
Media catches the air of the incident after student's family member lodged a complaint with the Johar Town police station, alleging that a hidden camera had been installed in the washroom of the Ghazal Hostel.
The complainant said hostel administration allegedly mounted camera to secretly record the students while taking bath. Seven individuals were booked including the hostel owners, Salim and Fouzia Salim, and several staff members.
The accused, a person Saqib from Vehari, Tayyab Shahzad from Sheikhupura, Muhammad Zubair from Jhang, Irfan from Pakpattan, and Ali Hassan from Rahim Yar Khan, managed to escape after police case.
The hostel accommodated dozens of female students from various cities in Punjab.
Meanwhile, police evacuated the hostel and are currently interviewing the students, who have confirmed the presence of the hidden camera in their statements.
The incident triggered condemnation, with many questioning the security measures at private hostels and demanding stricter regulations to ensure the safety and privacy of students.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
