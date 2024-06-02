Search

Saudi Arabia promises Hajj invitation to Pakistan Cricket Team for T20 World Cup 2024 win

Pakistan's Cricket Team is hopeful to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 and now Saudi Araba offered royal guests invitation for Hajj 2025 if Men in Green win ICC key event.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki announced that if the Pakistan cricket team wins the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, they will be invited as royal guests for Hajj next year.

In a video message shared by PCB, Saudi envoy expressed good wishes for the Pakistan team, hoping for their success in the tournament. "If they win World Cup next year, god willing, the Pakistan cricket team will be our royal guests for Hajj," Malki said.

He further prayed for Pakistan's success and prosperity.

Pakistan's national cricket team has landed in Dallas to participate in the biggest cricket event.

Babar Azam led Team Green will kickstart their World Cup campaign on June 6 against the US, followed by matches against India, Ireland, and Canada in Group A. The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies from June 2-29, features 20 teams.

