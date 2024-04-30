Czech software company to invest $1 million in data centre in Pakistan

A software company headquartered in Czechoslovakia is poised to invest approximately $1 million in Pakistan for the establishment of a data center, as announced by a senior official of the organization on Tuesday. The company also outlined its intentions to launch a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia.

IceWarp, founded in 1998, operates in over 100 countries, offering specialized and cost-effective services such as hosted email, TeamChat, ChatGPT integration, and online conferences.

Jan Urbik, IceWarp’s global chief sales officer, emphasized Pakistan's potential for digital transformation across both public and private sectors during a press conference in Karachi. He expressed the company's commitment to supporting Pakistan's digitalization efforts through accessible solutions.

Urbik disclosed plans to establish a data center in Pakistan to comply with local regulations mandating data and privacy of Pakistani citizens to remain within the country's borders. IceWarp aims to provide solutions that are 60 percent more cost-effective than competitors, featuring advanced applications and cybersecurity measures to attract various industries, financial institutions, SMEs, and startups.

IceWarp intends to invest approximately $1 million in Pakistan for the data center and subsidiary setup, collaborating with Hexalyze, a local Pakistani company. Additionally, IceWarp plans to expand its presence by establishing a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, following positive engagements during a visit to the kingdom.

Syed Saad Shah, CEO of Hexalyze, revealed that IceWarp plans to establish a regional office in Pakistan in partnership with their company. IceWarp's expansion into Saudi Arabia and the UAE will involve separate data centers in those countries, with the Pakistan office serving as a support hub for marketing and sales activities.

Shah highlighted the affordability of IceWarp's corporate email solutions, enabling numerous Pakistani companies to integrate technology into their operations while saving on costs and conserving foreign exchange.

Hexalyze, a Pakistani IT company operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Pakistan, has been offering tech integration solutions to SMEs and large enterprises since 2014.