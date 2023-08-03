Search

PakistanWorld

US backs PM Shehbaz’s rhetoric for direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 3 Aug, 2023
US backs PM Shehbaz’s rhetoric for direct Pakistan-India dialogue
Source: screengrabs

WASHINGTON – Tensions between Pakistan and India continue unabated, primarily centered around territorial disputes, cross-border conflicts, and issues related to oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

United States called for direct talks between Pakistan, and India, days after PM Shehbaz Sharif proposed starting dialogue with the Eastern neighbor.

In a weekly presser, US State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington has long-supported talks between archrivals. We support direct dialogue on issues of concern. That has long been our position, Miller said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shows his willingness to collaborate with New Delhi, emphasising that Islamabad harbors nothing against anyone.

Sharif said Islamabad is willing to talk with everyone, even with our neighbour, because war is no more an option. Pakistan and Indian engaged in three wars in the last 75 years, and it only caused poverty, unemployment, and lack of resources to finance education, and health, he mentioned.

War is not an option, the premier opined, insisting that his government fully understands the issue, it is also equally important for India to realise the same.

Negotiations only possible if India restores autonomy of Kashmir, says PM Shehbaz after UAE mediation statement

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan to 'comprehensively expand' diplomatic relations

12:11 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

PM Shehbaz begins farewell meetings, invites military top brass to PM House for dinner

11:36 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Pakistan celebrates 96th anniversary of founding of People's Liberation Army of China

07:48 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

India: Arrests after mosque burnt, 6 including Imam killed in Haryana clashes

06:31 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Pakistan PM, Turkish Vice President jointly inaugurate new warship PNS Tariq

12:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Three-year-old paralysed in KP as Pakistan reports second polio case of 2023

12:19 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Rupee makes comeback against US dollar in interbank market

10:06 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 3 August 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee makes comeback against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.

Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.

Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 3, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: