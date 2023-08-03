US backs PM Shehbaz’s rhetoric for direct Pakistan-India dialogue

WASHINGTON – Tensions between Pakistan and India continue unabated, primarily centered around territorial disputes, cross-border conflicts, and issues related to oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

United States called for direct talks between Pakistan, and India, days after PM Shehbaz Sharif proposed starting dialogue with the Eastern neighbor.

In a weekly presser, US State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington has long-supported talks between archrivals. We support direct dialogue on issues of concern. That has long been our position, Miller said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shows his willingness to collaborate with New Delhi, emphasising that Islamabad harbors nothing against anyone.

Sharif said Islamabad is willing to talk with everyone, even with our neighbour, because war is no more an option. Pakistan and Indian engaged in three wars in the last 75 years, and it only caused poverty, unemployment, and lack of resources to finance education, and health, he mentioned.

War is not an option, the premier opined, insisting that his government fully understands the issue, it is also equally important for India to realise the same.