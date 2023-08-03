Pakistan's Dilawar Khan wins gold at World Martial Arts Games

TALLAHASSEE – Pakistani Ju-jitsu National athlete Dilawar Khan Sanan bagged a gold medal in the World Martial Arts Games being held in Florida, US.
Khan finished first in the men’s 77kg category by outclassing US athlete Eli Davis in the final.
The Jiu-Jitsu practitioner from the South Asian nation makes the country proud by raking in accolades at international event.
Dilawar Khan is a student of Karachi University where he is studying Food Science and Technology.
He started martial arts from a tender age and excelled in Taekwondo and aikido ju-jitsu. With rigorous training, he makes it to the national ju-jitsu team and bagged several medals for Pakistan at the international stages.
KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.
Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.
Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
