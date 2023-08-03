Search

Pakistan's Dilawar Khan wins gold at World Martial Arts Games

Web Desk 10:31 AM | 3 Aug, 2023
Pakistan's Dilawar Khan wins gold at World Martial Arts Games
Source: File Photo

TALLAHASSEE – Pakistani Ju-jitsu National athlete Dilawar Khan Sanan bagged a gold medal in the World Martial Arts Games being held in Florida, US.

Khan finished first in the men’s 77kg category by outclassing US athlete Eli Davis in the final.

The Jiu-Jitsu practitioner from the South Asian nation makes the country proud by raking in accolades at international event.

Dilawar Khan is a student of Karachi University where he is studying Food Science and Technology.

He started martial arts from a tender age and excelled in Taekwondo and aikido ju-jitsu. With rigorous training, he makes it to the national ju-jitsu team and bagged several medals for Pakistan at the international stages.

7-year-old Pakistani girl wins gold in International Jiu-Jitsu competition

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

