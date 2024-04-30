Search

India announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024 

07:16 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
India announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024 

Rohit Sharma will lead India’s quest for the long-awaited glory as BCCI announced their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Prior to the announcement, speculation swirled around the wicketkeeper selection, with numerous contenders vying for the role. Ultimately, India has entrusted Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson with the gloves.

This will mark the return of Pant to international cricket for the first time since a near-fatal accident in December 2022 that kept him on the sidelines for more than a year.

Shivan Dube’s IPL form made it difficult for him to be left out as he kept his place in the squad after featuring in the recent T20I series against Afghanistan. The 30-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Chennai Super Kings, amassing 350 runs in nine matches at an impressive strike rate of 172.41.

India have opted for a spin-heavy bowling lineup consisting of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal while the pace battery will be led by Jasprit Bumrah with the support of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

There were no surprises in the selection of the batters, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav all expected to shore the top order alongside captain Rohit.

Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh only find a place amongst the reserves along with pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

A big name missing from India's list is that of KL Rahul, who was part of India's last two T20 World Cup campaigns (2021 and 2022).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. 

Their campaign begins on 5 June against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before they take on Pakistan in one of the most awaited matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

