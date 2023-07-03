When will ACC release Asia Cup 2023 schedule?

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to announce the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 this week.

The weather in Sri Lanka, which will host the second phase of the Asia Cup, is the cause of the timetable delay.

The ACC was eager to host the India-Pakistan game in Colombo, but the weather could force the game to be played in Dambulla.

''We need to discuss a few last-minute things. The members have been informed of the rough schedule. By this week, it should be available. The monsoon season creates problems in Colombo. The India vs. Pakistan game would have been better off taking place in Colombo, but rain may be a problem,'' a BCCI insider told sports related news website InsideSport.

This year's Asia Cup will have a hybrid format since India declined to travel to Pakistan for the competition owing to security concerns.

Pakistan will host the first stage, which consists of four matches, of the Asia Cup. However, the remainder of the games, including the knockout round, will take place in Sri Lanka. Nine matches will be held in the island nation.

The cricket competition will take place in the 50-over format from August 31 to September 17.

There will be 13 One Day Internationals in which India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will face off.

These teams are split into two groups, with Pakistan, India and Nepal making up Group A. Group B currently consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.