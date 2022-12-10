Deepika Padukone to join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as Lady Singham

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since she was blessed with the opportunity to unveil the trophy at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Now, she will be adding another feather to her cap as filmmaker Rohit Shetty has announced that she will star in his next film.

Taking on the role of 'Lady Singham', the Padmavat star is all set to join Shetty’s cop universe as the first female police officer in the Singham series. She will feature in the film alongside Ajay Devgn.

Singham director Shetty said to a reporter during the song launch, "Everyone keeps asking me when I'll introduce Lady Singham. Deepika Padukone will star as Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe and we're going to start working together on it next year."

IT’S OFFICIAL… ROHIT SHETTY - DEEPIKA PADUKONE - ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… #RohitShetty announces his lady #Singham… #DeepikaPadukone to be a part of #SinghamAgain, making her the first lady cop of #RohitShetty's popular Cop Universe. pic.twitter.com/RtaOx0jHDD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2022

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham franchise, led by Ajay Devgn. Ranveer, who is also part of the cop universe essays the role of 'Simmba'.

On the work front, Deepika will grace the big screen with the upcoming film Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie is set to release on January 25, 2023.