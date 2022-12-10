Abrar Ahmed becomes first Pakistani spinner with most wickets in Test debut

LAHORE – Abrar Ahmad, the new bowler becomes the country’s first spinner with the best figures by a debutant after taking 10 wickets in Multan Test against England.

The young mystery wizard stunned everyone with his dream debut after bamboozling England on the opening day of the second game, picking up 7 wickets in his first-ever innings.

The 24-year-old etched his name in history books by using the best of spin-friendly conditions against visitors, who traveled to the cricket-loving nation after 17 long years. He claimed an outstanding haul on his first morning as a Test cricketer, ending up with figures of 7-114.

With his heroics, Abara, who sported Harry potter style spectacles, equaled the record for the most wickets in the first innings and joined pacer Mohammad Zahid and Mohammad Nazir who got the same number of scalps on their debut in red ball cricket.

In the recap of his innings, Abrar took a wicket in his first over, outclassing Zak Crawley for 19; he then removed Duckett for 63. After tea break, the young seamer hit Ben Stokes and Will Jacks.

Here’s a list of the most wickets for Pakistan on the Test debut

Mohammad Zahid in Rawalpindi against New Zealand - 7 for 66

Mohammad Nazir in Karachi against New Zealand in 1969 - 7 for 99

Abrar in Multan against England - 2022 - 7 for 114

Bilal Asif in Dubai - 2018 - 6 for 36

Arif Butt in Melbourne against Australia in 1964 - 6 for 8