Legendary actor, TV host Zia Mohyeddin laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI – Literary icon, televangelist, and one of the finest orators Zia Mohyeddin was laid to rest in Karachi on Monday.
Hundreds of people including showbiz stars attended his funeral prayers at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Phase 4 in the port city.
The master thespian breathed his last in Karachi, and his funeral prayers will be held at reports said. The octogenarian was earlier admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Karachi.
The veteran writer was a living legend in South Asia as far as broadcasting, literature and recitation, are considered.
Born in Faisalabad, Zia spent his early life in Lahore and was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956. He started his career with Long Day's Journey into Night and Julius Caesar, Zia bedazzled people with his performances on TV and stage.
The legendary actor made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and worked for nearly 47 years in the UK. He mentored a large number of students now working in Television production.
For his ever-green performances and contributions to art, the Pakistani government awarded him with Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award, and Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award.
Social media users and people inspired by his work turned to social media to pay tribute to the late actor after the announcement of his death.
Distinguished Zia Mohyeddin-Pakistan's iconic talent, Intl star is no more with us. Had the privilege of working with him.Truly an inspiration in hosting. He was a great host,actor, director, producer & voice over artist.— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 13, 2023
May ALLAH bless his soul & give sabr to Azra Bhabi. Ameen pic.twitter.com/cxe7ZHvb4o
A legend dies. May he rest in peace. #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/wBM4b6urRE— Zebunnisa Burki (@zburki) February 13, 2023
zamaana baray shauq se sun raha tha— Syed Ali Abbas Zaidi (@Ali_Abbas_Zaidi) February 13, 2023
hamien so gaye dastan kehtay kehtay
- an era ends. Zia Mohyeddin has passed away. Pakistan is poorer. pic.twitter.com/NsDBkf4eHU
A legend, Zia Mohyeddin passed away this morning. Huge loss #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/QZSRYSC2wX— Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) February 13, 2023
With deepest sorrow I bear the news that our mentor, one of the greatest artists and orator, and proud recipient of GCU’s LifeTime Achievement Award, Mr Zia Mohyeddin passed away this morning at 6.15 am. We offer heartfelt condolences to all his family & friends.@gcuniversitylhr pic.twitter.com/FmF2U1FuEp— Asghar Zaidi (@zaidia) February 13, 2023
One of the finest actors, a man who elevated #Padhant to an art form passed away today. Farewell #ZiaMohyeddin Saheb You were an inspiration 💔💐 pic.twitter.com/OK6tDjiH8x— Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 13, 2023
Right time to bring Faiz Sahab on tl on his birth anniversary.— O. (@OwaisFayyazz) February 12, 2023
Only Zia Mohyeddin Sir can do justice to his poetry ✨ pic.twitter.com/YQnSNycvCV
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
