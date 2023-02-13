Legendary actor, TV host Zia Mohyeddin laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI – Literary icon, televangelist, and one of the finest orators Zia Mohyeddin was laid to rest in Karachi on Monday.

Hundreds of people including showbiz stars attended his funeral prayers at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Phase 4 in the port city.

The master thespian breathed his last in Karachi, and his funeral prayers will be held at reports said. The octogenarian was earlier admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Karachi.

The veteran writer was a living legend in South Asia as far as broadcasting, literature and recitation, are considered.

Born in Faisalabad, Zia spent his early life in Lahore and was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956. He started his career with Long Day's Journey into Night and Julius Caesar, Zia bedazzled people with his performances on TV and stage.

The legendary actor made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and worked for nearly 47 years in the UK. He mentored a large number of students now working in Television production.

For his ever-green performances and contributions to art, the Pakistani government awarded him with Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award, and Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award.

Social media users and people inspired by his work turned to social media to pay tribute to the late actor after the announcement of his death.

Distinguished Zia Mohyeddin-Pakistan's iconic talent, Intl star is no more with us. Had the privilege of working with him.Truly an inspiration in hosting. He was a great host,actor, director, producer & voice over artist.

May ALLAH bless his soul & give sabr to Azra Bhabi. Ameen pic.twitter.com/cxe7ZHvb4o — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 13, 2023

A legend dies. May he rest in peace. #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/wBM4b6urRE — Zebunnisa Burki (@zburki) February 13, 2023

zamaana baray shauq se sun raha tha

hamien so gaye dastan kehtay kehtay



- an era ends. Zia Mohyeddin has passed away. Pakistan is poorer. pic.twitter.com/NsDBkf4eHU — Syed Ali Abbas Zaidi (@Ali_Abbas_Zaidi) February 13, 2023

A legend, Zia Mohyeddin passed away this morning. Huge loss #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/QZSRYSC2wX — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) February 13, 2023

With deepest sorrow I bear the news that our mentor, one of the greatest artists and orator, and proud recipient of GCU’s LifeTime Achievement Award, Mr Zia Mohyeddin passed away this morning at 6.15 am. We offer heartfelt condolences to all his family & friends.@gcuniversitylhr pic.twitter.com/FmF2U1FuEp — Asghar Zaidi (@zaidia) February 13, 2023

One of the finest actors, a man who elevated #Padhant to an art form passed away today. Farewell #ZiaMohyeddin Saheb You were an inspiration 💔💐 pic.twitter.com/OK6tDjiH8x — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 13, 2023