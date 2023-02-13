Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

Web Desk 09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, all Aries might experience success for making wise decisions in near past. You need to overcome your anger at workplace. You may be given some new responsibilities or assignments by your manager. Hard work and a creative approach may result in positive outcomes for you. Stay connected.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day brings you positive and desired outcomes but you may suffer health matters due to over work and stressed routine. You need to revise your daily routine and activities. You should be careful and attentive while driving and avoid fast driving. Keep it up the good work.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day you need to complete the pending work or rather than getting into new projects. You need to take care of health and keep it a priority as it might help you in the longer run. Be optimist to start a new business venture. Have a faith in yourself and friends support.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day you may have to hold a different perspective from your parents' or elders', which might make it difficult for you to decide whether to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will in selecting new tasks and plan wisely to earn handsome money.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your situations at workplace can make you busy with various new tasks. You will plan to increase business and strategize policies for profit. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Your family can assist you to take some important decisions in domestic matters. Be sensible and matured in responding in family gatherings.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you have to postpone projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You may additionally expect some spiritual travel. You may also go for work related travel. You may additionally plan to donate some amount to any religious place or to some charity. You will need to facilitate the needy and the poor in nearby community.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, all Libra stars need to focus on their tasks. The fact remains evident that  homesickness can create depression, you should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Today, you need to  make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day you may assume mental calmness and bliss round you. You will also feel being healthier. You may also be busy in home affairs. Understanding with your partner are better now. Be calm and relaxed in settling all previous issues.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and helpful for others.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your relationship and personal life will remain very good and comforting. . If you're single, now is a fantastic time to start looking for a new relationship. Today, you're probably going to be highly profitable. There will be more money than normal in your bank account. Be frugal and economical in spending.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you will feel confident and blessed for having professional excellence. At the start of this day, it's possible that you won't achieve the academic progress you want. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Be focused and determined.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, your social contacts will be activated. You may feel revitalized and inspired to infuse your relationship with love and charm. You may also comprehend the complexities of business today as nothing but an illusion if you don’t engross yourself. Be realist to analyze your potential.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 11th February 2023

08:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

DC Lahore’s support can play key role in cycling promotion: PCF ...

12:42 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: