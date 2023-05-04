Summer vacations for Supreme Court judges announced

ISLAMABAD – The summer holidays for Supreme Court judges has been approved by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

The Registrar of the Apex Court has announced holidays.

The Supreme Court will be on summer vacation from June 15 to September 11, according to a notification.

The Principal Seat, Islamabad and the Provincial Branch will also observe the holidays.

However, the notification stated that urgent cases would still be heard over the holidays.

It's crucial to note that significant cases have been heard over the holidays for the past three years.