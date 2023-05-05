Search

Karachi thief returns mobile phone to blind muezzin

Web Desk 07:03 PM | 5 May, 2023
In a surprising turn of events, a thief had tricked a blind muezzin and robbed him of his phone, and returned the gadget through a delivery rider in the metropolitan city of Karachi.

Apart from the smartphone, the accused also stole a sum of money. The blind cleric was tricked by the thief on the pretext of recording his Naat, but things went south when the robber left with the phone, never to return.   

According to the victim, identified as Hafiz Amjad, the thief transferred PKR 35,000 from his mobile phone through a software application and then snatched his expensive smartphone before running away.

Upon learning that CCTV footage captured him ripping the blind muezzin inside a mosque, the thief returned what Amjad had lost. 

The bike rider who returned the stolen smartphone to the blind muezzin, reportedly said that an individual named Hassan Liaquat booked a ride and requested him to deliver the phone to Qari Amjad in Gulistan-e-Johar.

The case was registered at the local police station in the area.

