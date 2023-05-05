Zara Tareen part ways with husband Faran Tahir

Zara Tareen is a highly talented Pakistani actress known for her astute script choices and outstanding work in the entertainment industry. Her exceptional performances have garnered a devoted fan base.

On November 7th, 2021, Zara Tareen tied the knot with Hollywood actor Faran Tahir, who has appeared in films like Iron Man 1. The couple shared beautiful pictures of their wedding surrounded by their loved ones.

Unfortunately, things have not gone well for the couple, and Zara Tareen has decided to part ways with her husband due to irreconcilable differences. The news was first reported by Irfanistan on Instagram.

On the work front, Tareen is currently engrossed in multiple TV projects, while her husband Faran Tahir, a renowned Pakistani-American actor, is occupied with his upcoming feature film, Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning, set to release soon. Tahir's acting prowess is widely appreciated, and he is famously known for his roles in blockbuster hits like Iron Man and Star Trek.