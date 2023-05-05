Shehnaaz Gill shares her yoga journey

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has a huge fan following both on social media and in real life, owing to her strength and ability to inspire people. While the 31-year-old actress-singer is a gifted beauty, she uses her star power to wrap social media users around her fingers, and this time the Kala Shah Kala actress slayed the entire internet.

Having millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Bigg Boss famed star treats her fans with rare glimpses into her professional and private life and keeps them updated about all that is happening. Speaking of her fitness journey, it's no secret that she has come a long way since her 'Bigg Boss' days.

Recently, she shared on her social media platform that she has now incorporated yoga into her life as it brings her immense joy. Along with a photo of herself in a yoga pose, she captioned it by saying,

"Starting with my Yoga journey...????????♀️@yogikomaleshwar #Peace #MyHappyPlace #Yoga."

Currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, the actress was previously seen in a number of successful projects including Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Fly, Habit, and Moon Rise to name a few.