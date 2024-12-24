Anmol Baloch, Usama Khan’s Couture Week Ramp Walk sparks online trolling

Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 featured stunning collections from ace designers as the event saw top celebrities and fashion icons including Mehwish Hayat as showstoppers.

As top stars of industry garnered praise, Anmol and Usama’s ramo walk and expressions amassed trolling online, with netizens calling them out for bizarre runway walk.

Social media users shared sarcastic comments. Some criticized fashion choices, with one user pointing out the contrast between men’s and women’s attire, while others mocked the modeling and poses.

Comments ranged from comparisons to Met Gala to jokes about fashion being “cartoon-like.” Others expressed discomfort with bold looks. Overall, the event has become a subject of both playful trolling and genuine critique.