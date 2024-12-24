Pakistan’s Defense ‘unfazed’ by US sanctions on missile programme: MoFA spox

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson bemoaned US sanctions on the country’s ballistic missile program, but affirmed that defense remains of paramount importance.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch firmly stated that the decisions regarding the country’s security will be made by the Pakistani nation, ruling out any scenario to take dictation from allies.

Baloch was of the view that Pakistan always prioritized its security despite facing numerous sanctions in the past. In an interview with a local TV channel, she responded to US sanctions on missile program, calling them unnecessary and unjust. She stressed that Pakistan had never sought to maintain relations with the US that could lead to a war scenario requiring use of long-range missiles.

She highlighted that New Delhi initiated the missile system and nuclear technology race in region, calling on global powers to take action against the Modi-led administration.

On concerns raised by the European Union about Pakistan’s military courts, the spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan’s constitution and legal system are fully capable of resolving internal matters. She also assured that Pakistan is fully capable of dealing with its own issues.

Islamabad earlier denounced US sanctions on ballistic missile program, calling them discriminatory and warning of their potential to destabilize regional peace. The Asian nation questioned Washington’s allegations of weapons proliferation, stating that previous sanctions were based on suspicion without evidence.

The sanctions freeze US assets of targeted businesses, including National Development Complex, which is involved in Pakistan’s missile program.