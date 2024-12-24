Us Slams Military Court Sentences For Pti Supporters Over Lack Of Public Trial Rights

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities continue to face growing criticism over the recent sentencing of civilians by military courts, and United States raised concerns over the sentencing of 25 PTI activists. over ‘lack of transparency, independent oversight, and undermining the right to a fair trial’.

United States State Department echoed these concerns in a statement, saying it was deeply disturbed by the military court sentences. Washington highlighted the lack of judicial independence and due process in these trials, calling on Pakistani authorities to ensure that civilians are tried fairly in accordance with its constitution.

Before the US, the European Union rapped Pakistan on the move, asserting that they violated Pakistan’s international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The EU agency reminded Islamabad that, as a beneficiary of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), the country is required to adhere to 27 core international conventions, including the ICCPR, to maintain its trade privileges.

Furthermore, the UK condemned military court sentencing, saying civilians in military courts undermines transparency and the right to a fair trial. The UK called on Pakistan to uphold its commitments under the ICCPR.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram reacted to EU’s stance, stressing the importance of adhering to international human rights standards, particularly in light of Pakistan’s continued participation in the GSP+ scheme.

As international community watches closely, Pakistan’s handling of military court trials and its commitment to ensuring fair trials will be a key factor in shaping its diplomatic relations moving forward.