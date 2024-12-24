Nishtar Medical University student abducted, raped by varsity employee

MULTAN – A disturbing incident has been reported from Southern Punjab, where a female medical student was reportedly abducted from university premises and subsequently sexually assaulted by two men including one employee of the institution.

Reports in local media said the prime suspect is believed to be an employee of NMU, while the second individual is termed as a friend of the suspect. Cops started the probe and revealed that the suspects took the student to an undisclosed location, where the assault took place.

The suspects were then arrested while a senior physician from NMU reported that the victim remained in trauma and expressed that senior medical staff compelled the varsity administration to involve the police in this matter.

Senior officials of police confirmed that efforts are underway to conduct a thorough medical examination and DNA testing for the victim to aid the probe.

The university and police are under considerable pressure to ensure justice is served as the incident raises serious concerns about safety on educational campuses.