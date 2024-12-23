Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

European Union Urges Pakistan To Uphold Fair Trial Standards Amid Military Court Verdicts

ISLAMABAD – The European Union (EU) questioned the legality of Military Court sentences in May 9 events, days after 25 Pakistani civilians handed down rigorous punishments.

EU expressed concern over military court sentences handed to 25 activists of political party involved in the May 9, 2023, riots, calling the verdicts inconsistent with Pakistan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

A statement issued by the agency stressed that all individuals are entitled to a fair trial by an independent and impartial court, with the right to adequate legal representation, adding that criminal judgments should be made public.

It also reminded Islamabad of its commitment under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which requires South Asian nation to implement 27 international conventions, including the ICCPR, to maintain their trade benefits.

EU statement comes after the sentencing of 25 PTI activists by military courts for their involvement in violent attacks on state installations after arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISPR, the Pak Army media wing, said trials of other accused individuals are still underway, with all convicts retaining the right to appeal.

Legal Eagles weigh in on Convicted May 9 rioters’ right to appeal to Army Chief

