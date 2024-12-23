Ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s wife Asma files for divorce to escape exile

MOSCOW – Asma al-Assad, the wife of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly filed for divorce, as British national sought return to London from Moscow.

Reports in international media said Asma, an investment banker by profession, was not happy with her life in Russia, where she and her family have been living in exile after Syria’s fall. The former First Lady of Syria is eager to return to her hometown of London, where she spent part of her life.

Asma moved to Arab nation in 2000 at the age of 25, where she married Bashar al-Assad. She now requested special permission from Russian authorities to leave Moscow.

This move comes after drastic end of Bashar al-Assad’s tyrannical regime, which was overthrown earlier this month by rebels. After the regime’s collapse, Assad escaped to Moscow to find asylum.

Assad, who served as president of Syria for 2.5 decades, is reportedly facing restrictions in Moscow, including a ban on leaving capital and engaging in political activities. Authorities also froze his assets, which include large sums of money, gold, and real estate in Moscow.