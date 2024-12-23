Banks to remain closed in Pakistan on Wednesday

KARACHI – All commercial banks will remain closed in Pakistan on December 25, 2024 Wednesday, on account of Quaid Day and for Christmas festivities, the central bank said.

In a statement, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) notified the bank holiday on Wednesday, 25 December 2024.

“SBP will remain closed on December 25, 2024 (Wednesday) being a public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the circular reads.

It said all commercial banks in the country will also remain closed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed on December 25 for public holiday.

The nation will observe December 25 to honor the birth anniversary of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, alongside Christmas celebrations. The cabinet division’s circular for this year marks December 25 as a public holiday.