Pakistan’s Internet Speed Set for major boost with new Cable Link with Africa

KARACHI – Pakistan is making efforts to improve Internet Speeds and a new cable will be connected with Africa to boost internet speed significantly.

R45,000-kilometer-long modern internet cable will link South Asian nation with Africa and the cable has a capacity of 180 terabits per second TBPS, which will improve not only social media apps’ performance but also overall internet speed.

Minister of State for I.T., Shazia Fatima, acknowledged Islamabad’s internet speed is not at the level it should be. With the installation of modern cable, a significant improvement in internet speed is expected, which will pave the way for further digital growth in Pakistan.

Lately, the country of over 240 million has faced widespread internet slowdowns, affecting browsing, media sharing, and services like WhatsApp in cities. The government officials attributed issues to security measures, noting that while X (formerly Twitter) is restricted for security reasons, other major platforms remain operational.

She also acknowledged the country’s low internet bandwidth and infrastructure challenges but announced plans to improve connectivity, including a spectrum auction in April and the installation of four submarine cables next year to enhance speed and coverage.

As internet slowdowns dented e-commerce, digital platforms and ride-hailing services, and disruptions was linked to testing an internet firewall, are harming businesses.

Meanwhile, digital rights activists criticized the government’s lack of transparency, pointing out the economic impact and the spread of misinformation due to the ongoing uncertainty.

Pakistan Internet slowdown, social media disruption leave millions struggling to connect

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

