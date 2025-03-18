Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi man sets wife on fire for stopping him from friendship with women

KARACHI – A man allegedly put his wife on fire for stopping him from friendship with other women in Mehran Town area of Karachi.

The incident took place in limits of Korangi Industrial Area police station where the suspect poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze over the domestic dispute.

The woman has been shifted to the Civil Hospital where doctors said her 49 percent of body is burned. Following the incident the suspect named Waqas fled from the scene.

Police said Waqas was later arrested from Azeempura area after a case was registered against him on a complaint lodged by his wife.

The accused had married Rabia two years ago by choice and worked in a factory.

Police said Waqad had been accused of abusing his wife, adding that the suspect had friendship with other women.

After he was stopped by his wife from relationship with other women, he poured petrol on it and set her on fire.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

