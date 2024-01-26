Search

Polish woman makes Guinness World Record by standing in ice box for 3+ hours

Noor Fatima
10:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Katarzyna
Source: Guiness World Records (Website)

A Polish woman made a world record and proved that she is the queen of ice!

After standing in a box full of ice for over three hours, Katarzyna Jakubowska become the first ever woman to pass the ultimate test of cold endurance.

The 48-year-old Polish lady set the world record for making 3 hour, 6 minutes, and 45 seconds longest duration of full body contact with ice. 

Katarzyna was the winner of the women’s category in the 2023 Polish Walrus Championships, a competition where challengers attempt to be the last one standing in a tub of ice.

Katarzyna, who is a designer by profession, took up this challenge — eventually setting the record — and tested her strengths. She also intended to encourage more females to participate in such challenges. 

Before attempting the record, the Polish woman underwent a number of medical tests to ensure that the mind-blowing challenge wouldn’t affect her health.

Katarzyna did three practise attempts, monitored her body temperature fluctuations, underwent treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy and massages, and also practiced self-hypnosis to better prepare for the record.

“The cold is not an obstacle for me, I can find warmth in it. I can control what I'm in and my head knows when it needs to send a signal to shiver more and keep the temperature up,” she said, as reported by Guinness World Record's official website.

“The most difficult moment was when I saw that the audience was terrified, halfway through my time. Earlier I asked to explain to the audience why my body was trembling, because not everyone understands it and it is a normal process,” she added.

“I believe that we have great strength as women,” Katarzyna said. “I wanted to show with my person that if we want something, we can do it.”

“I am an ordinary woman who dreamed of becoming a Guinness World Records title holder and wanted to open the way for others. I feel satisfaction that in spite of various obstacles, I have such strength in me,” Katarzyna further said.

“I wish everyone the courage not to be afraid to dream and make those dreams come true!”

Wim “The Iceman” Hof formerly held the men’s record with a time of 1 hour 53 minutes, and the current record is 3 hour, 11 minutes, 27 seconds achieved by Krzysztof Gajewski (Poland).

