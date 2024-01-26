Search

Pakistan

Web Desk
04:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Pakistan's mega restoration project 'Living Indus Initiative' gets UN recognition

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's 'Living Indus Initiative' has achieved a remarkable milestone by being designated as the World Restoration Flagship under the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The development was confirmed in a letter to Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination as Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), revealed this prestigious acknowledgment.

The UN official appreciated the initiative for being one of the world’s most promising, ambitious, and inspiring examples of large-scale restoration. 

An official statement by the Ministry of Climate Change said the recognition reflected the efforts of everyone involved in and supportive of the initiative, highlighting its significant impact on both people and the planet.

The ministry said that the recognition marked a significant milestone for Pakistan, showcasing its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development on the global stage.

It is worth noting that the initiative distinguished itself from over 150 other initiatives and secured backing from more than 70 governments globally which bodes well for Pakistan's soft image, especially in the realm of environment and sustainability.

As far as the details are concerned, the initiative focuses on restoring vast expanses in the Indus River basin which is a pivotal ecosystem supporting 90 percent of Pakistan's population and a substantial part of its economy.

The achievement is the output of collaborative efforts by the Ministry of Climate Change, provincial authorities, and the UN system, and employs 25 measures, emphasizing nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based adaptation strategies to address the ecological challenges posed by climate change in the fragile basin.

It is to be mentioned that though the achievement has been confirmed, the official announcement of the World Restoration Flagships, including the Living Indus Initiative, is scheduled for February 2024 during the sixth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA6).

The event will be marked by a global media campaign and extensive online outreach, reaching millions of individuals including experts and environmentalists.

Web Desk

10:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Polish woman makes Guinness World Record by standing in ice box for 3+ hours

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

