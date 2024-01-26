Pakistan's mega restoration project 'Living Indus Initiative' gets UN recognition

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's 'Living Indus Initiative' has achieved a remarkable milestone by being designated as the World Restoration Flagship under the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
The development was confirmed in a letter to Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination as Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), revealed this prestigious acknowledgment.
The UN official appreciated the initiative for being one of the world’s most promising, ambitious, and inspiring examples of large-scale restoration.
An official statement by the Ministry of Climate Change said the recognition reflected the efforts of everyone involved in and supportive of the initiative, highlighting its significant impact on both people and the planet.
The ministry said that the recognition marked a significant milestone for Pakistan, showcasing its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development on the global stage.
It is worth noting that the initiative distinguished itself from over 150 other initiatives and secured backing from more than 70 governments globally which bodes well for Pakistan's soft image, especially in the realm of environment and sustainability.
As far as the details are concerned, the initiative focuses on restoring vast expanses in the Indus River basin which is a pivotal ecosystem supporting 90 percent of Pakistan's population and a substantial part of its economy.
The achievement is the output of collaborative efforts by the Ministry of Climate Change, provincial authorities, and the UN system, and employs 25 measures, emphasizing nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based adaptation strategies to address the ecological challenges posed by climate change in the fragile basin.
It is to be mentioned that though the achievement has been confirmed, the official announcement of the World Restoration Flagships, including the Living Indus Initiative, is scheduled for February 2024 during the sixth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA6).
The event will be marked by a global media campaign and extensive online outreach, reaching millions of individuals including experts and environmentalists.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.