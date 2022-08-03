Funeral prayers offered for Pakistan Army officers martyred in Balochistan helicopter crash
KARACHI – Funeral prayers of six Pakistan Army officers, who martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan this week, were offered on Wednesday.
The funeral prayers were offered at the Malir Garrison in the port city and attended by senior civil and military leaders.
The bodies of martyred officers have been sent to their hometowns for burial.
A day earlier, ISPR confirmed that the Pakistan Army helicopter that had gone missing Monday evening in Balochistan crashed, leaving six military officials martyred
In a tweet, the military’s media wing confirmed that wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela.
“The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat.
“Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.”
The helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).
Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in the province, was among six people on board. Brig (approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz are also among the martyrs.
