Former Porn star Rae Lil Black becomes symbol of transformation after embracing Islam

KARACHI – Former Japanese adult actress Rae Lil Black breaks free from her past as she converted to Islam, and is now documenting her spiritual journey.

Rae, who amassed millions of followers online, shared a clip from her time in Malaysia, as she was seen breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan. She expressed excitement and hopes her spiritual growth will help other find the right path.

Known for her ID @Kae_Asakura, the 28-year-old held a special event in Singapore, as she visited several mosques, community centres and including Masjid Sri Sendayan mosque. Her recent avatar shows her covered in hijab, she posted images of herself walking through the city, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

In her new journey removed all adult content from her social media platforms and clarified that any adult material involving her was filmed before her conversion to Islam.

Rae earlier visited Pakistan last year as she explored cultural heritage in Lahore. During her visit, she visited several iconic landmarks, including the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, and Shalimar Gardens.

Rae also highlighted traditional Pakistani dishes and historical sites, sparking curiosity among her followers. The sight of Rae wearing an abaya during her visit further piqued the interest of many fans, who speculated about the purpose of her trip.