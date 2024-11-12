Pakistan is one of leading porn-watching countries, religious ministry tells PTA 

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block and restrict access to pornographic, blasphemous and other harmful content available online.

The ministry has taken up the issue in a letter, stating: “It has been learnt with serious concern that Pakistan is one of the leading countries in terms of viewing pornographic content, which is highly alarming, especially in light of negative imact on public morality and the well-being of our society. Despite the proactive measures taken by PTA to block such content” it is accessible on various platforms.

The religious ministry acknowledged the efforts made by PTA to curb such content but calls for further action to wipe it out.

It said such content violates Pakistani culture and religious values. It said widespread availability of such content undermines efforts to protect citizens, particularly young people, from exposure to harmful material.