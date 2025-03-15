Good News for those waiting for Passports in Pakistan; full details here

KARACHI – New E-Passport printers have arrived in Pakistan’s capital city Karachi to boost passport processing efficiency and will help the government clear backlog.

The government took major step towards improving its passport issuance system with the arrival of two advanced e-passport printers and six desktop printers from Germany. The state of the art equipment is expected to boost the efficiency of the Passport Department, providing faster services for citizens, particularly those traveling abroad.

A team of foreign technical experts has also arrived to oversee the installation of the new machines. DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi visited e-printer section to inspect the arrival of machines and received a briefing on the installation process. Qazi highlighted that the new printers can produce up to 1,000 passports per hour, greatly enhancing the department’s capacity.

“This upgrade will make the passport issuance process more efficient and ensure quicker services for applicants,” Qazi stated. “Pakistan remains committed to providing high-quality passport services for its citizens both at home and abroad.”

The arrival of these printers follows a major upgrade last year when 10 modern passport printers were introduced, doubling the department’s daily passport production capacity from 20,000 to 40,000. The addition of the new e-passport printers is expected to further reduce delays, helping to meet the growing demand for passports and providing more timely services to Pakistanis across the country.