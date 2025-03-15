Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Good News for those waiting for Passports in Pakistan; full details here

Good News For Those Waiting For Passports In Pakistan Full Details Here

KARACHI – New E-Passport printers have arrived in Pakistan’s capital city Karachi to boost passport processing efficiency and will help the government clear backlog.

The government took major step towards improving its passport issuance system with the arrival of two advanced e-passport printers and six desktop printers from Germany. The state of the art equipment is expected to boost the efficiency of the Passport Department, providing faster services for citizens, particularly those traveling abroad.

A team of foreign technical experts has also arrived to oversee the installation of the new machines. DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi visited e-printer section to inspect the arrival of machines and received a briefing on the installation process. Qazi highlighted that the new printers can produce up to 1,000 passports per hour, greatly enhancing the department’s capacity.

“This upgrade will make the passport issuance process more efficient and ensure quicker services for applicants,” Qazi stated. “Pakistan remains committed to providing high-quality passport services for its citizens both at home and abroad.”

The arrival of these printers follows a major upgrade last year when 10 modern passport printers were introduced, doubling the department’s daily passport production capacity from 20,000 to 40,000. The addition of the new e-passport printers is expected to further reduce delays, helping to meet the growing demand for passports and providing more timely services to Pakistanis across the country.

Pakistan on ‘Orange List’ as US considers travel restriction on 43 countries

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search