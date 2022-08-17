US woman charged with murder for ‘kiss of death’ to prisoner
Inmate died due to massive overdose of abusive stimulant
Share
NASHVILLE – A woman visited an inmate at a Tennessee prison and orally passed a pellet of crystal methamphetamine to an inmate who died due to overdose, the Tennessee Department of Correction said.
The woman identified as 33-year-old Rachel Dollard has been charged with murder after a fatal kiss while visiting Joshua Brown in prison, who was serving a long sentence in a drug-related case.
The investigators claimed that the duo was seen kissing, and the woman passed a meth pellet, which was swallowed by the inmate.
The man was rushed to a local medical facility however he passed away, as the massive amount of highly addictive stimulant flooded his system.
The woman was detained in custody this weekend by law enforcers and she has been charged with second-degree murder for smuggling drugs into the prison and killing the man with drug overdose.
Reports suggest that second-degree murder is considered to have been conducted with malicious intent, and murderers usually spend a long time behind bars.
‘Kiss of death’: COVID-19 positive officer ... 10:17 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
A senior officer at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) says will take legal action against a junior colleague for ...
The prison officials told a publication that it employs a number of tools to restrict contraband into prisons including pat searches and sniffing dogs. They also mentioned body scanners to avert such incidents.
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Maria B lauds Lahore school for removing trans activist Dr Mehrub ...09:56 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
- US woman charged with murder for ‘kiss of death’ to prisoner09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani filmmakers invited to submit their work for Oscar Award08:16 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
-
-
- TikTok star Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral07:10 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022