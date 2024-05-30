Travel insurance made mandatory for flying to this country: Details inside

Search

Immigration

03:20 PM | 30 May, 2024
TBILISI - The authorities in Georgia have changed the visa rules, making it compulsory to have travel insurance for traveling to the country.

As per fresh rules, tourists from 95 countries entering the country on visa-free privileges would need to have travel insurance from June 1st this year. 

Visa-exempt travelers do not need to have travel insurance as per present practice but the regulations are set to change next month.

The decision has been made to ensure that all travelers, regardless of entry privileges, are covered from any expenses in case of any unforeseen medical emergencies.

As far as the details are concerned, the travel health insurance policy for Georgia must cover at least €30,000 of medical costs and the policy must be valid during the entire stay in Georgia whether it is for a day, a week, or a month.

It is to be highlighted that the travel health insurance needs to be presented upon entry into Georgia and the document must be either in Georgian, English, or Russian.

Travel insurance provides crucial financial protection and facilitates travelers. It covers unexpected events such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, lost or delayed baggage, and other mishaps while abroad. Having travel insurance ensures that travelers can navigate unforeseen circumstances without bearing excessive financial burdens.

