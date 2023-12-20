Fatima Sydow: Culinary legend, author loses battle to cancer

Cookbook author, TV personality and internet sensation Fatima Sydow passed away at the age of 50 after losing his battle to advanced cancer.
People in South Africa and parts of the world are mourning the death of Fatima Sydow, who is known for her fine culinary skills, and her dedication toward food.
Fatima’s family announced her demise in a heart wrenching social media post. “It is with deep sadness that we, the Sydow Family, announce the passing of our beloved sister, Fatima Sydow,” the post reads.
The family has urged people to remember Fatima by spending more time with loved ones. Her funeral will take place today on Wednesday.
The 50-year-old breathed her last at Cape Town’s Vincent Pallotti Hospital. She was diagnosed with rare cancer three years back and she spoke openly about her stage four cancer diagnosis.
Her chemotherapy treatment ended in mid 2023 but she vowed to live life the best way possible, and continue to interact with people online.
Here's how people reacted:
Fatima Sydow has sadly passed away after a long battle with Cancer.— 🇿🇦 Bumfluffski 🇿🇦 (@Bumfluffski) December 19, 2023
Her YouTube cooking videos brought me so much comfort when my mom passed away and although I had a brief interaction with her where I was able to celebrate her talent and thank her for the comfort she brought,… pic.twitter.com/MQ1iD6RGCp
إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,— Voice of the Cape (@VOCfm) December 19, 2023
It is with great sadness that VOC News announces and confirms the passing of #Fatima #Sydow, a beloved Cape Malay culinary genuis, cookbook author and TV personality.
Photo: Gadija Sydow pic.twitter.com/GJEMYO2tzF
Terribly sad to learn of the passing of Fatima Sydow. Author, chef, queen of Cape Malay cooking and South African icon. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. Rest in peace 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/UokgW9Hcwf— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) December 19, 2023
A Cape Town treasure has left us.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 19, 2023
Beloved chef Fatima Sydow has passed on.
We honored her at the Song for You concert in October.
May the grace of Allah bestow upon her the eternal abode of Jannah Tul Firdous.
And May Allah place Sabr and contentment in the hearts of the family. pic.twitter.com/4iMriqGuoG
A culinary legend. Taking the Cape Malay culture and sharing it in so many homes. Rest softly. You fought a brave fight,Fatima Sydow pic.twitter.com/oTDVZCVZCT— Robin-Lee Francke (@robin_francke) December 19, 2023
Inna lillahi wa Inna lillahi rajioon. May every person who you help smile, and used a recipe of yours be a barakah for you in jannah. Thank you @hanneskoegelenberg and lindy and @fehmz for giving me an opportunity to tell @fatima_sydow_cooks what she meant to me. pic.twitter.com/fzkGFlpMVJ— Aasia (@aasiaf) December 19, 2023
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.