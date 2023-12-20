Search

Fatima Sydow: Culinary legend, author loses battle to cancer

01:19 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
Cookbook author, TV personality and internet sensation Fatima Sydow passed away at the age of 50 after losing his battle to advanced cancer.

People in South Africa and parts of the world are mourning the death of Fatima Sydow, who is known for her fine culinary skills, and her dedication toward food.

Fatima’s family announced her demise in a heart wrenching social media post. “It is with deep sadness that we, the Sydow Family, announce the passing of our beloved sister, Fatima Sydow,” the post reads.

The family has urged people to remember Fatima by spending more time with loved ones. Her funeral will take place today on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old breathed her last at Cape Town’s Vincent Pallotti Hospital. She was diagnosed with rare cancer three years back and she spoke openly about her stage four cancer diagnosis.

Her chemotherapy treatment ended in mid 2023 but she vowed to live life the best way possible, and continue to interact with people online.

Here's how people reacted:

