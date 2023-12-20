Fatima Sydow: Culinary legend, author loses battle to cancer

Cookbook author, TV personality and internet sensation Fatima Sydow passed away at the age of 50 after losing his battle to advanced cancer.

People in South Africa and parts of the world are mourning the death of Fatima Sydow, who is known for her fine culinary skills, and her dedication toward food.

Fatima’s family announced her demise in a heart wrenching social media post. “It is with deep sadness that we, the Sydow Family, announce the passing of our beloved sister, Fatima Sydow,” the post reads.

The family has urged people to remember Fatima by spending more time with loved ones. Her funeral will take place today on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old breathed her last at Cape Town’s Vincent Pallotti Hospital. She was diagnosed with rare cancer three years back and she spoke openly about her stage four cancer diagnosis.

Her chemotherapy treatment ended in mid 2023 but she vowed to live life the best way possible, and continue to interact with people online.

Here's how people reacted:

Fatima Sydow has sadly passed away after a long battle with Cancer.



Her YouTube cooking videos brought me so much comfort when my mom passed away and although I had a brief interaction with her where I was able to celebrate her talent and thank her for the comfort she brought,… pic.twitter.com/MQ1iD6RGCp — 🇿🇦 Bumfluffski 🇿🇦 (@Bumfluffski) December 19, 2023

إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,



It is with great sadness that VOC News announces and confirms the passing of #Fatima #Sydow, a beloved Cape Malay culinary genuis, cookbook author and TV personality.



Photo: Gadija Sydow pic.twitter.com/GJEMYO2tzF — Voice of the Cape (@VOCfm) December 19, 2023

Terribly sad to learn of the passing of Fatima Sydow. Author, chef, queen of Cape Malay cooking and South African icon. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. Rest in peace 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/UokgW9Hcwf — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) December 19, 2023

A Cape Town treasure has left us.

Beloved chef Fatima Sydow has passed on.

We honored her at the Song for You concert in October.

May the grace of Allah bestow upon her the eternal abode of Jannah Tul Firdous.

And May Allah place Sabr and contentment in the hearts of the family. pic.twitter.com/4iMriqGuoG — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 19, 2023

A culinary legend. Taking the Cape Malay culture and sharing it in so many homes. Rest softly. You fought a brave fight,Fatima Sydow pic.twitter.com/oTDVZCVZCT — Robin-Lee Francke (@robin_francke) December 19, 2023