Pakistan

Pakistan PM takes up Aafia Siddiqui case with US ambassador

Web Desk
08:03 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Pakistan PM takes up Aafia Siddiqui case with US ambassador
Source: PID/File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took up the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, Pakistani neuroscientist languishing in an American prison for nearly 20 years on terrorism charges, during his meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome on Friday.

Sharif took up the Aafia Siddiqui case with the US diplomat when the latter made a courtesy call on him.

Siddiqui was among the Pakistanis accused of having links with Al Qaeda and was later arrested and detained in the United States. She was convicted of attempting to shoot a group of US soldiers in Afghanistan in 2010. Currently, she is serving an 86-year sentence at a US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sharif and Blome also discussed matters of mutual interest. Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the present state of ties between Pakistan and the United States. He stressed the need to maintain the positive momentum by strengthening the existing mechanisms for dialogues and enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.

The Pakistani prime minister said that his government would focus on macro-economic reforms to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment. In this regard, he highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.

A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan. 

Congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, Ambassador Blome said the US considered Pakistan an important partner and hoped to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.

