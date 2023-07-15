Canada-UK sign agreement widening work opportunities: Details inside

TORONTO - The governments of the United Kingdom and Canada have signed a new agreement that will expand work opportunities in each other’s country for a longer period of time.
Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Robert Jenrick, UK Minister of State for Immigration, announced the signing of a Youth Mobility Arrangement. Both countries anticipate implementing the new arrangement in 2024.
Under the arrangement, more Canadian and British youth will benefit from reciprocal work opportunities in each other’s country for an extended period of time through International Experience Canada (IEC) and the UK’s Youth Mobility Scheme.
The new arrangement complements an existing youth mobility partnership that started in 2008 and includes improvements like the eligibility age expansion from 18 to 30 to 18 to 35.
Moreover, two new streams—International Co-op (Internship) and Young Professionals — will be added to complement the existing Working Holiday category for UK nationals arriving in Canada.
Besides, under the fresh agreement, the total period that participants will be able to stay will increase from 2 to 3 years.
Commenting on the changes, Sean Fraser encouraged youth from both countries to embrace the opportunities offered under the program.
“The UK is one of the most popular countries for Canadian youth working and traveling abroad. Canada is equally a top destination for UK youth participating in IEC. This new arrangement makes it more accessible for Canadian and British youth to work and travel in each other’s country while enjoying the benefits of international youth mobility. I encourage youth from both countries to embrace the opportunities this program offers and explore new cultures, learn new skills, and gain international experience and perspectives,” he said.
On the other hand, UK's Minister of State for Immigration, Robert Jenrick said the expansion opens up opportunities for even more young people to make lasting connections, build their skills and use the experience to contribute both to their host country and once they return home.
It bears mentioning that the International Experience Canada (IEC) is a reciprocal program that allows Canadian and international youth to work and travel in each other’s country.
The program has three categories listed below:
The UK is not the only country with which Canada has such an agreement. In fact, Toronto has such agreements or arrangements with 37 countries and foreign territories. Over 240,000 Canadians have participated in IEC since 2008, and many have returned to Canada with new experiences valuable to both their personal and professional lives.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.