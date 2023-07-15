Saudi Arabia issues advisory on visiting Rawda as Umrah season nears

RIYADH - As the Hajj season comes to an end, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued an advisory for those visiting the Rawda (The Noble Garden) in Madina.

In a social media post on Friday, the Ministry listed out the manner which should be adhered to while visiting and praying in the Rawda.

The Ministry asked pilgrims to maintain tranquility, and not to preoccupy themselves with photography while visiting the sacred place. It also advised the pilgrims to ensure lowering one's voice when praying or supplicating and not to bring food and drinks into the Rawda.

The advisory comes as the kingdom received appreciation from across the world for managing the Hajj season with full commitment and dedication.

The Suadi leaders are being praised for making full arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident happens despite the fact that over 2 million pilgrims arrived in the holy land this year.

This was the first time Saudi Arabia welcomed pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2m after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

Following the Hajj season, the kingdom is gearing up to prepare for the Umrah season which will formally begin from July 19th and the government has announced the procedure for getting the permits in this regard.