Morocco's visit visa from Pakistan made easy - Here is the process

LAHORE - Morocco is amongst the countries which are top trending in terms of travelers due to rich history and serene ambiance but at the same time Pakistanis find it hard to jet off to the country due to lack of information regarding visa.

The most important aspect about applying for Morocco's visa is that if one is having a valid visa of United States, The United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia or Schengen visa, they can apply for e-visa for the country.

In order to apply for the visit visa which is valid for 30 days, one can proceed to the consulate in Karachi or can also apply through the embassy in Islamabad with requisite documents.

Documents Required

It is to be mentioned that three sets of documents ( one original and two copy) are required for getting the visa. The visa documents should be arranged in the following order for different categories as mentioned below:

Tourism

1-Valid bio metric passport with at least 6 months validity (previous passports attached).

2- Photocopy of passport should include the first two pages and any pages with endorsed visas of other countries (especially Europe &US / UK Visas). Photo copy of passport on a full A-4 size paper, the paper should not be cut down to size.

3-Copy of the national identity card (along with family registration). In case of business man please attach your business profile

4-Covering Letter (to attention Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco – Islamabad)

5-Job certificate ( reference letter form the Employer).

6-Three recent photos with white/blue background (size 4*3 cm).

7-Personal Bank Statement for the last 6 months

8-Hotel Booking.

9-Booking Air Ticket.

10-In case of any invitation it has to be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Morocco (with invite ID copy)

11-Birth Registration Certificate with FRC (Family Registration Certificate)

12-Covid Vaccination certificate by Nadra

13-Last Tax Returned copy / NTN certificate

14-Visa Fee confirm before submission by consulate (For Karachi) / Embassy (Islamabad and Punjab)

It is to be highlighted that additional specific documents are required according to the category of visa , as follows:

Family

1-Invitation letter from the inviting family in Morocco, that need to be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

2- An attested undertaking, mentioning the fees of medical treatment, or repatriation if it’s needed.

3- Marriage certificate along with translation: (Arabic or English) in case it’s in Urdu.

4- Birth Registration Certificate.

Student

1- Registration certificate school/college/University certificate.

2- Invitation letter from the Moroccan Institute.

3- Bank statement of applicant/father along with affidavit (no need for in case of a scholarship given by the student.

4- Birth Registration Certificate.

Instructions for submission through Karachi Consulate

If you are applying through Karachi, below mentioned documents need to be scanned and forwarded with visa application form via e-mail.

1- Visa Form with pic.

2- Copy of NIC

3- Passport fast page

4- Invitation Letter (If you have) received from Morocco with Attestation of MOF.(black & white copy)

5- Covering Letter

6- Job certificate with Salary detail (Black & white copy)

7- Hotel Reservation (Black & white copy)

8- Air Ticket (black & white copy)

9- NTN Certificate

10- Vaccination Certificate from Nadra.11-Birth Certificate with FRC copy

After having applied the visa, it should be kept in mind that the applicant might be called for an interview in person in Islamabad as the Embassy reserves the right to reject any visa request without mentioning the reason; your original documents would be returned though and it can take 2-3 weeks for the response from the embassy whether you have been granted the visa or not.

If you are a Pakistani but have residence visa of any other country you may apply for Moroccan visa from the country of residence.

In the backdrop of Covid scare, it is also worth mentioning that the applicants should comply with the regulations performing to the test of Covid-19, which should intervene within no more 48 hours of the arrival to any airport of the Kingdom of Morocco.