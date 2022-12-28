Search

Pakistan

Murree’s Mall Road closed for traffic as snowfall predicted tonight

Web Desk 08:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Murree’s Mall Road closed for traffic as snowfall predicted tonight
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A ban has been imposed on entry of vehicles to the Murree’s famous tourist point -- the Mall Road -- as the Met office has predicted snowfall from tonight (Dec 28).

Authorities are taking preemptive measures to avoid any untoward situation, occurred earlier this year in January when 22 tourists froze to death in their vehicles when they got stuck on roads amid heavy snowstorm.

The traffic police of Murree said that more than 270 officials had been deployed at different points to ensure the flow of traffic, adding that parking of vehicles in no-parking areas will not be allowed.

A traffic control room has also been setup at the Sunnay Bank Chowk to facilitate the tourists while checking posts will be established at all entry points.

The police said only fit vehicles and driving-licence holders will be allowed to enter the hill station, adding that a specific schedule will be announced for the movement of heavy vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Met office predicted snowfall in Murree, Kashmir and other hill areas on the night of Dec 28 and Dec 29. 

Top Rawalpindi administration removed over Murree tragedy

Pakistan

Traffic police start breathalyser tests to catch drunk drivers in Lahore

03:37 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

US Consul General Lahore Makaneole visits Murree for the first time

06:12 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Karachi police announce traffic diversion plan ahead of England Test

03:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Gujranwala college tour bus falls into ravine near Murree, leaving one dead

09:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog blankets Punjab

09:47 AM | 8 Dec, 2022

Islamabad's Centaurus Mall partially de-sealed

08:21 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Murree’s Mall Road closed for traffic as snowfall predicted tonight

08:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 28, 2022

08:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.05
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 297.5 300.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.8 65.2
Australian Dollar AUD 153.5 154.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.02 606.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.62 167.97
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.70
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: