Zulfi Bukhari allegedly talks to Imran Khan's wife Bushra about his 'loneliness' in new leaked audio

Web Desk 09:02 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Zulfi Bukhari allegedly talks to Imran Khan's wife Bushra about his 'loneliness' in new leaked audio

LAHORE – Another alleged conversation between PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and his former aide Zulfi Bukhari has surfaced on social media.

In the more than two-minute-long audio clip, the purported conversation begins with greetings and then the former first lady can be heard asking Bukhari to sell some of the watches of Imran Khan. She suddenly switches to a casual discussion, asking him if had any affair. And the former aide replied in negative.

“Are you lying?” she reacted and said she wouldn't believe him. As the discussion advances, Bushra Bibi told him everyone wouldn't find a soulmate in their life. “I have seen several couples who are intelligent and their life is going smooth, but they are sick of each other,” she said.

The former aide can be heard saying that he used to talk to her 10 times a day, but the connection between them has weakened now.

He can also be heard telling her about his affairs, saying they would last for two to three weeks because they were "fake”. At one point, Bukhari told her about his “loneliness” and asked her to do something to rekindle the connection between them.

“Do you know why you are away from me?” she questioned. He replied: “You have kept me away from youself."  Then, she told Bukhari, “Allah dislikes unfaithfulness."

Several audio conversations allegedly involving Imran Khan, his wife and close aides have been leaked online since September. However, none of these leaked audio was indepently verified to be genuine.

Imran Khan and his party have mostly termed these audios fake and part of a politically-motivated campaign to malign him and people around him.  

Audio conversation allegedly between ex-PM Imran Khan and a mystery woman leaked online

Web Desk
