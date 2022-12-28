Pakistan Army's top brass vows to crush terrorism menace

RAWALPINDI – The top generals of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday renewed their pledge to fight and eliminate the terrorist menace amid a fresh wave of terror in the South Asian country.

Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the top brass expressed resolve to crush the recent wave of terrorism in the 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the CCC and was attended by corps commanders and other members of the military’s top brass. A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of the military was undertaken, ISPR said.

The statement said military leadership expressed resolve to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.

The top general meet as the country is witnessing a rise in terror activities as banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) escalated attacks on forces and civilians after ending the ceasefire.