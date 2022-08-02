Jannat Mirza opens her beauty salon, celebrates with fellow TikTokers

Jannat Mirza, the most followed TikToker in Pakistan, rose to fame on the social media platform and used the fame for her own benefit. Recently, Mirza announced the inauguration of her Salon and Spa with the name of SJA salon and spa in Faisalabad.

Mirza also shared scintillating pictures on Instagram.

To celebrate, many famous Pakistani TikTok performers like Madiha Ahsan, Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain, and others were present at the grand event.

Jannat has over 19.7 million TikTok followers and 3.4 million Instagram followers. Jannat also made her film debut in Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.