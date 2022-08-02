Katrina Kaif announces 'Koffee with Karan' appearance with sizzling photos
Bollywood's sizzling diva Katrina Kaif is truly a fashionista at heart.
Soon after she announced her appearance at 'Koffee with Karan', Katrina shared some really dazzling photos from her latest photoshoot.
The Bang Bang star shared snippets from the shoot on her Instagram and sent her fans' hearts racing.
Kaif looked stunning in a black and white striped outfit, and also posted a video where she could be seen posing for the camera and doing a sassy hair flick.
"A little posing and the necessary hair flick ????????♀️", wrote the Tiger Zinda Hai actress.
Some reports in the media hinted at Katrina’s pregnancy. Fans of the Tiger 3 star too are curious about her absence from the limelight.
On the work front, Katrina will be gracing the big screen with the film Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
