Airblue secures UK flight license as PIA fails to obtain TCO approval

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has failed to obtain a Third Country Operator (TCO) license to begin direct flights from Pakistan to the United Kingdom, while a private airline has successfully secured the license.

According to reports, the UK’s Department for Transport (DFT) has granted the TCO license to private carrier Airblue, allowing it to operate direct flights between Pakistan and the UK.

PIA has officially confirmed its failure to secure the license. Sources revealed that the national carrier is currently facing a shortage of aircraft, whereas Airblue plans to operate Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, with refueling stops in Turkey before flying to the UK.

Additionally, sources stated that both Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft will be deployed for these flights.