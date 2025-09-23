Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI – In the third match of the Asia Cup T20 Super Four stage, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka.

In the Super Four clash at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan captain Salman Agha invited the Sri Lankan skipper to bat first after winning the toss.

The Green Shirts must win both of their remaining matches; a loss in either game could leave their qualification chances dependent on other results or end their campaign altogether.

All four teams in the Super Four still have a chance to qualify for the final, with even a single win potentially securing a spot.

It is worth noting that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka lost their opening Super Four matches—Pakistan were defeated by India by 6 wickets, while Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in a thrilling contest.