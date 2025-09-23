Blast on track derails Jaffar Express near Quetta, no casualties reported

QUETTA – A powerful blast on the railway track caused the Jaffar Express, traveling from Peshawar to Quetta, to derail.

According to reports, the incident occurred a few kilometers from Quetta between Degari Cross Sphinzant Railway Station and Saryab Railway Station, where an explosion had taken place 30 to 45 minutes earlier.

Railway officials reported that the engine and five coaches derailed, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have cordoned off the area, rescue operations are underway, and relief teams have been dispatched from Quetta to the accident site.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has ordered an inquiry into the incident and demanded a report within 24 hours. A relief train has also been sent from Quetta to transport passengers back to the city.