Rabi-us-Sani moon not sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Rabi-us-Sani moon was not sighted in Pakistan, and 1st Rabi-us-Sani 1447 Hijri will fall on Thursday, September 25.

According to reports, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, was held to sight the moon, while zonal committee meetings were also conducted in their respective cities.

No reports of moon sighting were received from anywhere in the country, after which Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad officially announced that the moon had not been sighted.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs later issued a notification confirming that the first of Rabi-us-Sani will be observed on Thursday, September 25.